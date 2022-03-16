QUINCY - A fugitive wanted on a federal warrant was taken into custody Tuesday morning near Quincy.
Grant County deputies and detectives from the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team were assisting U.S. Marshals in tracking 31-year-old Daniel Villa Gomez.
Law enforcement had obtained information that the suspect was staying in a travel trailer at 2671 Road R Northwest near Quincy.
As law enforcement approached the trailer, Villa Gomez reportedly ran from the trailer.
Deputy David De La Rosa and K9 Hawk began searching for the suspect and quickly located him hiding beneath the porch of a home on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.
A bark from K9 Hawk was enough for Villa Gomez to surrender, the sheriff’s office added.
U.S. Marshal’s took Villa Gomez into custody on a federal warrant for violating his probation. He’s also expected to be charged for trying to evade capture.