MOSES LAKE - With a commanding lead over Rachel Roylance Gallacci, Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr will soon become one of several to preside over Moses Lake School District affairs heading into the new year. Moses Lake School Board Candidate Kevin Fuhr leads Gallacci with 55.54% of the vote which equates to nearly 700 votes. Only 1,300 uncounted ballots remain.
The next ballot tabulation will happen at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Fuhr is confident in his ability to make a difference for the better of education in the Moses Lake School District.
“…the heavy lifting begins as we work to right the ship. I look forward to working with our staff, students, parents and community for the next four years.”
Fuhr was critical of the questionable conduct exhibited at some of the school board meetings.
“They (meetings) are not run well, no one knows how to take charge or run the meeting. They get sidetracked,” Fuhr added.
Fuhr says his initial point of focus will be finding a qualified superintendent to replace Josh Meek who was mutually agreed to part ways with the school district after a financial audit that called his management of school finances into question. Fuhr says he wants the board to find someone who is going to lead the district, listen to staff and be a great communicator. Fuhr added that toxicity is an issue in the school district and remains convicted in the need to overhaul the culture.
The election will certify on Nov. 23.
In the other Moses Lake School Board race, Paul Hill has a 7% lead over incumbent Vickey Melcher.