OROVILLE - In an article published by the Seattle Times, Okanogan County stands to benefit from the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) new funding for dam removal and fish passage improvement projects.
Washington State is set to receive $40 million for various projects, pending official approval from NOAA.
$2 million of that will be allotted to Trout Unlimited to study and plan for the removal of the Enloe Dam near the Canadian border in Okanogan County. Trout Unlimited will coordinate with the Colville Confederated Tribes and the Similkameen Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
Virginia-based Trout Unlimited is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of freshwater streams, rivers, and associated upland habitats for trout, salmon, other aquatic species, and people.
According to the Seattle Times, the Enloe Dam blocks 300 miles of salmon habitat. The publication reports that when cheaper power became available in 1958, the dam was shut down after 38 years of operation after it was determined that it was no longer economical.
Originally built to power mines, researchers in 1972 discovered that 2.4 million tons of sediment were backed up in the reservoir, some of it contaminated from years of mining upstream.