OMAK - On Wednesday, Conservation Northwest announced the securement of funding for a wildlife underpass in Okanogan County.
The funding for the underpass, which will be one of six on SR 97 between Riverside and Tonasket, was approved by the state legislature during the 2022 session.
Conservation Northwest says the crossings will drastically improve the safety for wildlife and drivers on a dangerous stretch of the highway and help connect habitat from the Cascade Mountain range to The Rocky Mountain range.
$2.73 million has been allocated for next year, which will cover the cost of the engineering and install of the first underpass south of the Janis Bridge.
Conservation Northwest says funding can also serve as matching dollars so WSDOT and partners can apply for a new federal grant program specifically for wildlife crossing structures in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The first wildlife crossing and one mile of deer fencing on SR 97 at Janis Bridge was completed in August 2020.
Two years after the crossing was built, WSDOT data showed a 91% decrease in the number of vehicle-deer crashes. Before the under-crossing, vehicles hit about 50 deer per year in this area alone.