QUINCY - A GoFundMe has been started in an attempt to ease the pain of a local family who were involved in a deadly car wreck in California a little over a week ago.
8-year-old Angel Alvarez Gonzalez of Quincy died in a car crash near Santa Nella, California on April 9. Angel’s mother was at the wheel when she crashed into an oncoming SUV.
California State Patrol says Angels 5-year-old and 2-year-old siblings were ejected from the vehicle. Angel perished at the scene of the crash.
On Monday, the California State Patrol informed iFIBER ONE News that the exact cause of the crash is under investigation, neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor. The wreck happened at around 8 p.m. on I-5. CHP says no charges have been filed against the mother at this time.
“Angel was an amazing little boy, friendly, loving, caring, always smiling and willing to help others. We are all still very much in Shock but we know that god is with us in these hard times,” the GoFundMe for Angel’s family stated.
The GoFundMe’s aim is to raise $10,000 to cover Angel’s funeral and medical expenses of his siblings as they continue to recover in the hospital.
So far, nearly $2,400 has been raised. To donate, click here.