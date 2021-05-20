MOSES LAKE - A fundraiser has been set up to raise donations for the family of an 8-year-old accidentally killed with a pellet gun Tuesday evening near Moses Lake.
“My family has experienced a tragedy with the loss of this beautiful, loving, kind and caring young man,” stated Joseph Hunter, who started the Facebook fundraiser. “Our whole family was shaken by this tragedy and can’t afford the cost and fees associated with a funeral and am asking for your help with this and also the much needed prayers.”
8-year-old Jacob Munoz dies Tuesday evening after he was accidentally shot in the chest with a pellet gun by his 13-year-old brother.
As of Thursday morning, more than $5,700 has already been raised through the fundraiser.
