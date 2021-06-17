EPHRATA - A GoFundMe online crowd-sourcing account and a donation account through Granco Federal Credit Union have been set up to support the wife and children of the late Alex Harvill.
Harvill died during a motorbike practice jump at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake prior to his attempt at a world record jump of 351 ft.
Thursday's stunt was part of the Moses Lake Airshow. Nearly $10,000 has been raised through the Harvill GoFundMe after an hour of being set up by Ashley Todd of Ephrata.
The donation account at Granco Credit Union in Ephrata is for the benefit of Jessica Harvill, Alex's wife. Donors can call, use the drive-thru, or walk in to help.
28-year-old Harvill leaves behind his children, Willis and Watson.