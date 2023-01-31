MOSES LAKE - Group 14, soon-to-be employer of about 200-300 people in Moses Lake, recently made Time Magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2022.
Based out of Woodinville, Washington, Group 14 is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology.
Group 14 recently received a $100 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to build a massive battery manufacturing plant in Moses Lake; the facility is expected to begin operations by the end of 2023.
In November, 2022, Group 14's next-generation battery technology known as 'SCC55' was the reason the company made Time Magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2022.
According to Group 14, SCC55™ is a silicon-carbon material that transforms conventional lithium-ion batteries into ultra-performing, fast-charging silicon batteries to democratize EV access and phase out internal combustion engine vehicles.
SCC55™ delivers a step change in performance to improve range, charging time, safety and more. Dropping seamlessly into current battery manufacturing infrastructure, SCC55™ enables OEMs to make the switch from lithium-ion to silicon batteries overnight, while eliminating costly capital expenditures.
"SCC55's real differentiator is its availability in the future," said Group14 CTO and co-founder Rick Costantino, who has more than 50 patents under his belt. "While our peers have projected timelines for commercial-scale manufacturing down the line in 2026 or 2027, SCC55 will already be in EVs as early as 2023."
"Since Day 1, Group14 has been committed to tackling the electrification of everything, from EVs to aviation to grid storage," added Rick Luebbe, CEO & co-founder of Group14. "It's an incredible honor to be considered a best invention by TIME, alongside other world-changing global innovations, as we continue to scale to meet surging demand from our customers."
Group 14's Moses Lake plant will produce enough batteries to power 100,000 electric vehicles each year. Porsche is among Group 14's investors as the vehicle manufacturer electrifies its vehicle lineup.
See the full list of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 here.