EPHRATA - After learning all non-varsity sports were put on hold for the Ephrata School District due to a lack of COVID-19 tests, the community has stepped up to support the student-athletes.
Community members and businesses pitched in to purchase 1,000 COVID-19 tests. Rebecca and Keri Mauney, the new owners of Barry Automotive, alone donated 250 tests. The tests were purchased online through Costco.
Thanks to the donation, all Ephrata School District athletic programs at the middle and high school, except for unified basketball, will resume Wednesday afternoon. Unified basketball will restart practice on Thursday.
“We can’t begin to express the gratitude we fell for those individuals that came together to support Ephrata sports in our time of need,” Superintendent Tim Payne stated. “It’s not every school district that receives the love and encouragement we fell from our community. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”
Payne added the return to sports is happening quickly and any athletes that cannot make practice on Wednesday due to transportation, scheduling or other issues will not be penalized.
The school district had announced on Monday it was pausing all non-varsity sports due to supply chain issues with COVID-19 tests. The district has had orders either delivered with less tests than requested or orders canceled entirely, according to Payne.
The 1,000 donated COVID-19 tests will serve as a stop gap until the district can order more tests from the state.
All athletes, coaches, trainers and support staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to test three times per week under state guidelines.