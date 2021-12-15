CLE ELUM - Power will again be shut off Wednesday for the Elk Meadows development near Cle Elum as crews work to remove portions of a bridge damaged earlier this week.
The Waste Management truck that plunged into the river was removed on Tuesday. Work continues today to remove the bridge that collapsed in the incident. Once the bridge is removed, crews will prepare to build a new water line and footbridge in the coming days, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Power will be shut off at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office continues to work with the American Red Cross to supply water and maintain emergency services for the residential development. Four residents were evacuated from the neighborhood on Tuesday and only seven people remain in the affected homes. The sheriff’s office says more people are expected to leave in the next few days.
The state Department of Ecology has been on scene this week. Ecology officials say the truck’s fuel and hydraulic systems appear undamaged. A boom was placed into the river to capture some of the released diesel fuel.
The Elk Meadows homeowners’ association is exploring options to build a temporary bridge capable of supporting passenger vehicle traffic. There is no timeline yet on the project.