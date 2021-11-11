SOAP LAKE - Good things have come from the formal partnership between the McKay Foundation and the Columbia Basin Foundation. Soap Lake’s McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center has been receiving assistance from the Ephrata-based Columbia Basin Foundation in the form of grant writing, marketing, fundraising, and community development. Together, the two entities have raised over $1 million since July 2020. However, there’s work still to be done in helping McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation achieve optimal quality. That’s why the pair are hosting Gathered in Gratitude, which is an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds for McKay Healthcare as they begin their capital campaign in 2022.
“McKay Healthcare is launching a capital campaign to develop their new healthcare system wing. McKay Healthcare’s vision is to create a senior living community that will ensure our senior residents quality and compassionate care close to home. Modernization is a must. Please consider attending Gathered in Gratitude. Together, we will be making a difference at McKay,” Columbia Basin Foundation Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
Gathered in Gratitude will take place at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Soap Lake at 4 p.m. The event’s social hour and silent auction will commence at 4 p.m., dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a live auction and dessert at 6 p.m.
“During this holiday season express your support for McKay Healthcare by sponsoring a table at Gathered in Gratitude. Business or family sponsorships are available. Please consider honoring a loved one who has lived or is currently a resident at McKay,” the Columbia Basin Foundation wrote.
Individual tickets are $75, a table of six is $600 and a table of eight is $800.
To donate to the McKay Foundation’s cause and to buy a ticket or table to the event, click here.