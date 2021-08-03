MOSES LAKE - A man and two men he is accused of killing Saturday near Moses Lake appeared to be playing poker together before the suspect shot the two victims.
Noe Pena, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Pena refused to speak with investigators after he was arrested July 31 while reportedly carrying a pistol while walking down Road 18 Northeast, near a garage where two men were found dead from gunshot wounds. A witness had told investigators Pena was walking around the property before heading down Road 18.
Investigators say the pistol Pena had been carrying was previously reported stolen.
The two victims, 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and his brother, 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina, were found dead in a garage around a small dining room type table. Deputies say there were playing cards and cash on the table, along with several empty beer containers.
“Based on the positioning and brands of the alcoholic beverage containers and the number of chairs, it appears three people had been sitting at the table,” investigators stated.
Deputies also located three cellphones on the table, two of which belonged to the victim. The owner of the third phone was not identified and the phone was collected as evidence.
Shoe tread pattern in blood were also located on the floor next to the victims. Investigators say the tread patterns matched the tread on the shoes worn by Pena, according to court records.
A pickup truck, believed to belong to Pena, was found in the driveway. The door of the pickup was open when deputies arrived and a shell casing was reportedly found inside. The truck had been observed at the home by a witness around 11 p.m. on July 30. The pickup truck was also seized as evidence.
Pena made his first court appearance on Monday and is being held on $3 million bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.