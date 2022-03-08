RICHLAND - Gesa Credit Union says you might want to check or double check your bank account. That’s because some of its customers fell victim to a fraud scheme over the weekend.
The Richland-based banking institution is the second-largest credit union in Washington State with locations in Wenatchee and Moses Lake.
Gesa told the media that what occurred was not a data breach, it was a ‘bin attack.’
The credit union told KEPR-TV in the Tri Cities that those affected lost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in the scam. A representative with Gesa Credit Union says some the accounts affected had transactions that were associated with Sephora, a beauty-supply chain.
"A lot of times when we see this type of fraud, it's some kind of breach or something that's happened out in the industry, but that's not what happened in this case," Gesa Credit Union EVP of Member Support and Service told KEPR. "In this case, it's what we call a bin attack, you have a fraudster who's out that just takes random numbers and hits financial institutions really hard trying to find the right combinations of numbers that will go through."
Within 24 hours, Brown explained that fraudsters attempt thousands of combinations on debit and credit cards, and manage to get through to some.
Brown says only a small portion of customers were affected, but another representative told iFIBER ONE News that anyone could have been a victim banking at any of Gesa's locations.
Gesa told KEPR that others banks and financial institutions were reportedly affected and are looking into how many customers were victimized by the scam.