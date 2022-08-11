On Wednesday, the United States Postal Service announced its proposal to boost shipping rates by about 40% during the peak portion of the holiday season. USPS says its raising the rates to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.
The planned peak-season pricing, which was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 9, would affect prices on the following commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground. International products would be unaffected. Pending favorable review by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at 12 a.m. Central on Oct. 2, and remain in place until 12 a.m. Central Jan. 22, 2023.
The planned price changes include:
Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express:
- Commercial:
- $0.75 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
- $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $2.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
- Retail:
- $0.95 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
- $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $6.45 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground:
- Commercial:
- $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $1.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
- Retail:
- $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $2.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $5.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
Product
Current
Planned Increase
Parcel Select Destination
Starts at $3.50
25 cents
Parcel Select DSCF
Starts at $3.77
75 cents
Parcel Select DNDC
Starts at $4.84
75 cents
USPS Connect Local
Starts at $3.95
No change
Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU)
Starts at $2.32
No change
Parcel Select Lightweight
Starts at $2.72
No change
Parcel Return Service
Starts at $3.37
No change