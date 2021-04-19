QUINCY - A gift of about 280 acres near Quincy will help aid pygmy rabbit recovery and will become part of The Nature Conservancy’s Beezley Hills Preserve.
The gift comes from Peter Lancaster and the estate of Paul Schuster, both who grew up in the Wenatchee area. The 282 acres was purchased about 25 years ago and is in the heart of an area designated as a critical part of the Pygmy Rabbit Recovery Emphasis area identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Lancaster has volunteered for decades to assist in the recovery program, offering this land for both semi-wild rearing efforts and for release of rabbits. Schuster’s death in an accident last year spurred Lancaster to seek permanent protection of the land with The Nature Conservancy.
“We are incredibly grateful for Peter and Paul’s commitment to this land and to the recovery of the pygmy rabbits,” said Corinna Hanson, Moses Lake Land Manager for The Nature Conservancy.
Pygmy rabbits have been devastated by wildfires in recent years, most recently the Pearl Fire in 2020 and the Sutherland Canyon fire in 2017. Significant areas of habitat were destroyed and numerous rabbits were lost in both fires.
The Nature Conservancy’s new land will support restoration and recovery efforts.
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters for wildlife, according to the organization’s website.