BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- A seven-year-old Moses Lake girl is dead after a rollover wreck claimed her life in Bakersfield, California on Sunday.
California Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Wendy Garcia was at wheel with five other children in the car when she rolled her vehicle at 11:10 p.m. near the Edwards Air Force Base on Rosamond Boulevard.
California Troopers say four of the five kids, all of whom were not wearing their seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle. Kids ages ranged from 7 to 12-years old.
The youngest child, seven-year-old Mireya Indica Anguiano, died at the scene of the crash.
Everyone else in the wreck were injured; one of the children remain in critical condition.
Authorities say Garcia and her children were visiting family in the area.
The exact cause of the wreck remains under investigation.