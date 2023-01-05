WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $611,000 to 73 local nonprofits through Give NCW, an online fundraising campaign during the holiday season.
This is the eighth year of Give NCW.
“Our goal with Give NCW is to help build a culture of philanthropy in North Central Washington, where everyone feels they can give back to the community they love,” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “Give NCW is an easy way to give locally and learn about new nonprofits doing work that is improving the quality of life across the region.”
Give NCW was open to any nonprofit located in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties that have received at least one of the foundation’s grants in the past.
2022 Give NCW awards:
Organization
Amount
Alano Club of Wenatchee
6,471.88
Alatheia Riding Center
21,061.88
Camp Fire NCW
12,392.16
Cancer Care of NCW
7,144.88
Cascade Fisheries
8,011.88
Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village
3,571.88
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services
21,661.88
Chelan Valley Hope
10,281.88
Chelan Valley Housing Trust
9,566.88
Chelan-Douglas CASA
16,626.88
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council
11,226.88
Children's Home Society of Washington
11,256.88
Community Cultural Center of Tonasket
5,256.88
Garden Terrace Senior Living
7,271.88
Greater Leavenworth Museum
4,416.88
Green Okanogan
4,816.88
Grunewald Guild
2,671.88
Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Wenatchee Area
6,562.88
Hand in Hand Immigration Services
13,686.88
Heritage Heights At Lake Chelan
2,816.88
Hope Care Clinic
8,735.88
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
9,231.88
Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation
6,290.88
Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center
6,976.88
Leavenworth Summer Theater
3,096.88
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee
11,791.88
Mountain Meadows
7,956.88
Mountain Sprouts Children's Community
3,471.88
NCW Arts Alliance
3,196.88
NCW Community Toy Drive
5,351.88
North Valley Hospital Foundation
3,436.88
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project
18,364.88
Numerica Performing Arts Center
6,046.88
Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare
2,471.88
Okanogan County Child Development Association
2,696.88
Okanogan County Community Action Council
2,846.88
Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association
3,431.88
Okanogan Highlands Alliance
4,291.88
Okanogan Regional Humane
4,246.88
Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus
5,791.88
Our Valley Our Future
8,536.88
Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center
4,986.88
Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education
3,216.88
SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment)
26,241.88
Serve Wenatchee Valley
16,286.88
Small Miracles
8,381.88
Stage Kids WA
8,876.88
Sustainable NCW
9,536.88
TEAMS Learning Center
2,931.88
The Brave Warrior Project
7,183.88
The First Tee Central Washington
3,441.88
Thrive Chelan Valley
5,921.88
Together for Youth
3,386.88
TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development)
4,031.88
Upper Valley Connection
5,411.88
Upper Valley MEND
20,584.21
Velocity Swimming
3,621.88
Wellness Place
15,581.88
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society
3,976.88
Wenatchee Downtown Association
405
Wenatchee FC Youth
2,431.88
Wenatchee Outdoors
3,125.88
Wenatchee River Institute
11,331.88
Wenatchee Rotary Foundation, Inc.
3,321.88
Wenatchee United SC
2,736.88
Wenatchee Valley College Foundation
17,231.88
Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children's Foundation
2,571.88
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
22,771.38
Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center
11,080.43
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association
4,001.88
Wenatchee Valley YMCA
11,114.43
Women's Resource Center of NCW
30,490.88
YWCA North Central Washington
20,306.88
TOTAL
611,568.57