LEAVENWORTH - A local man is feeling 'glücklich' or 'lucky' in English, after winning $50,000 in Washington's Lottery this week.
The winning Powerball ticket was was claimed by Phillip W. on Thursday after buying it from Dan's Market in Leavenworth.
Four of Phillip's white Powerballs and the one red ball matched the numbers drawn on Thursday, netting him $50,000.
However, to win the top prize, the numbers all five white balls and the red ball must match the numbers drawn.
Washington's current Powerball jackpot is worth $199 million. The next drawing in on July 31.