CHELAN - A glider pilot was in for a choppy ride when his aircraft crashed into Lake Chelan on Wednesday.
Firefighters with Chelan Fire and Rescue say the plane crashed about 200 yards off shore from the 25 Mile Creek State Park area, which is on the west side of the lake.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the pilot of the plane was taken to a house up the lake.
Authorities say the pilot had taken off from the Methow Valley area when he lost air flying over Lake Chelan. The glider reportedly had a hard landing on the water, but the pilot was able to free himself from the cockpit. A person standing nearby managed to jump into a canoe and paddle out to the pilot who was sitting on top of the aircraft in the water. The canoeist managed to get the pilot and transport him to shore.
The pilot was not injured, but he was extremely cold due to the frigid water temperatures.
The plane was towed to the State Park where it was broken down for transport.