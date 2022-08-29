CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake.
Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
Stoddard had spent the day setting up a new apartment in Cheney and was on her way back home when the collision occurred.
“As we all come to process and remember Sierra, who is so very loved by many, we want to make sure Sierra is remembered and celebrated for who she is and what she was going to be,” the GoFundMe states. “We want to ensure her mom, Tracy, is supported and cared for while she copes with this unimaginable loss, surrounded by love from family and friends. The outpouring from friends and the community has been so very much appreciated.”
More than $17,000 has been donated since the GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/7966a544) was posted.