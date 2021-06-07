OTHELLO - The family of the Moses Lake girl killed in a rollover crash that injured her mother and siblings in California over a week ago are trying to bring her body home to Moses Lake.
That's why a GoFundMe me was created by Maribel Anguiano of Othello, the aunt of seven-year-old Mireya Anguiano, the only fatal victim of the crash.
The wreck happened at 11:10 p.m. on May 30 in Bakersfield, California. California Highway Patrol says Mireya's mother, 35-year-old Wendy Garcia, was at wheel with five other children in the car when she rolled her vehicle at 11:10 p.m. near the Edwards Air Force Base on Rosamond Boulevard.
California Troopers say four of the five kids riding passenger, all of whom were not wearing their seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle. Kids ages ranged from 7 to 12-years old. Mireya's aunt Maribel updated GoFundMe donors about the condition of Mireya's siblings on Sunday, June 7.
Both of my nieces are recovering from their surgeries. The older one was discharged yesterday but has a long recovery ahead of her. The younger one, who was in critical condition, is still in the hospital but we are seeing great progress. We are so grateful for everyone's support and well wishes," Anguiano wrote.
So far, the GoFundMe for Mireya and her family has raised just over $4,000 in five days. The fundraising goal is $20,000.