WENATCHEE — A GoFundMe has been started for a man who was found dead June 12 under the Wenatchee River Bridge.
The man has been identified as 50-year-old Jose L. Sanchez-Espinoza.
Sanchez-Espinoza, believed to have been homeless, was found dead half-buried in dirt near a homeless encampment under the bridge. Investigators believe he was digging a hole for shelter when the dirt caved in.
The GoFundMe was created by Sanchez-Espinoza’s sister, Carmen Sanchez, to help pay for funeral expenses.
As of Wednesday morning, about $4,000 has been donated. The GoFundMe can be found here: https://bit.ly/3OeHIbj