QUINCY - After losing his life in a rollover crash one mile west of Quincy on Tuesday, the family of Efren Murillo are asking the community for its support in helping them lay their father to rest. The 42-year-old Quincy man left behind his wife and five children.
“I cannot put the words together how distraught we are and how unexpected his passing was. My dad left no will behind and we do not have the funds to lay him to rest,” Cintia Murillo, Efren’s daughter, wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Cintia says money raised from the GoFundMe will cover funeral expenses and cover a couple of months’ expenses such as the mortgage and groceries.
To donate to the Murillo family’s GoFundMe page, click here.