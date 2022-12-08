GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George.
Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Daniel Zepeda Medina leaves behind four young children, according to the GoFundMe created by family members.
“He was a loving and caring, as well as hard-working father, just heading to work to support his family,” family members stated. “(Rodrigo)…was a very caring, big-hearted guy who loved the ones he was around and would always set the room’s vibe into a positive one. Their lives were cut short, leaving a large hole to all their loved ones.”
Donations to the account will be used to help with funeral expenses. More than $10,000 has been raised. The GoFundMe can be found here: https://gofund.me/fcedec80