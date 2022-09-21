OTHELLO - A fundraiser to pay for the funeral of the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Othello on September 9 has been posted on GoFundMe.
The fundraising page was started by the victim's niece, Celene Cortez of Rock Island.
On the night of September 9, Celene says her uncle, 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez of Othello was on his bicycle with his small dog, 'Bolo,' riding in a box on the back of the bike, when he was hit from behind. Celene says her uncle was bicycling to a friend's house after working an 'odd job' in the area. He was riding north on Taylor Road after dark when he was hit. Celene says it's suspected that her uncle was lying there for about an hour until he was found dead. Artemio's dog sustained injuries and is in need of surgery.
The GoFundMe started by Celene will raise funds towards paying for Artemio's funeral in Michoacán, Acuitzeramo, Mexico where he is originally from. Funds raised will also go towards paying for Bolo's surgery and recovery.
A viewing for Artemio was held in Othello on Wednesday. The driver of the hit-and-run remains at large.
Artemio's brother was murdered in Chelan in 2009, according to Celene's cousin, Javier Cortez. Artemio's brother (Celene's other uncle and Javier's father) was murdered by a cook at La Brisa restaurant in Chelan. After the killing, Javier says the killer fled to Mexico and remains on the run.
Reports from the media say 40-year-old Javier Valdovinos of La Brisa got into an argument with 44-year-old Jesus Cortez over a dispute about correct geographic locations in Mexico. Valdovinos reported pulled a pistol and shot Cortez twice, killing him. Valdovinos then fled the scene in a maroon-colored Cadillac.
iFIBER ONE News will continue to work with authorities in bringing Jesus Cortez's killer to justice.
Please also consider donating to the GoFundMe to help support the Cortez family.