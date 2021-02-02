MOSES LAKE - A GoFundMe account has been started to benefit the owners of a local liquor store that was ravaged by fire late Saturday night. Created on Monday, the GoFundMe has only raised $670 as of Tuesday evening.
The blaze at Moses Lake Liquor was reported at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Fire officials with the city of Moses Lake say flames had flashed through the entirety of the bottom floor where all the alcoholic inventory was stored. Everything inside on the first floor was destroyed.
“My grandparents who own this store are loved & supported in HIGH FAVOR of this community. They’ve been here for over 8 years and always have been so nice to every customer that has met them. Unfortunately, everything that was inside of the store is completely consumed & destroyed by the fire & God knows how long this will take until we’re back in business. Anything you guys decide to donate is greatly appreciated & will go towards damages, the rebuilding, & replacements of our personal items,” Tyler LeGrande stated on the GoFundMe page.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Moses Lake Police Department.
iFIBER ONE News asked LeGrande if his grandparents were insured.
"Yes, but a lot of our personal items which are not apart of the store aren’t covered, our laptops with memories, contacts, photos, documents, are all gone," he explained.