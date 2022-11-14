MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses for an Othello father and his two sons who died in a canoe accident on Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios and two of his sons, 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado and 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado, died after their canoe capsized in a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge. Porfirio De Dios’ 10-year-old son was able to make it to shore and is now home after being hospitalized.
“Any monetary amount will be greatly appreciated during this difficult time. From al of us, thank you for your continuous thoughts and prayers,” family members stated.
According to the GoFundMe, Porfirio De Dios’ wife is currently six months pregnant.
The fundraiser was created to help with funeral costs and to transfer the three bodies to Mexico.
The GoFundMe can be found here: https://gofund.me/051aaa0a