MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband.
Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued shortly after for her husband, Charles Bergman.
“(Theresa) was truly a beacon of warmth and kindness to everyone who met her,” Theresa’s son, Ryan Bergman, posted on the GoFundMe. “There is an unbearable void that has been left behind in the wake of this sudden and unexpected loss. The family would like to ask for time to support each other and process these recent events. Please accept our most humble gratitude to the entire community for your continued support and understanding during this impossibly difficult time. Your generosity and support can never be truly recognized as even a fraction of what it means to the family.”
The GoFundMe account can be found here: https://gofund.me/3ba1418a
Charles Bergman, arrested last week in Pennsylvania, is expected to appear in court this week as he awaits extradition back to Washington.