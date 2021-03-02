OTHELLO - An Othello man accused of accidentally fatally shooting his 4-year-old son reportedly told investigators he had purchased the gun the day before the shooting.
Felipe Tapia-Perez, remains in Adams County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien in possession of a firearm.
Tapia-Perez told police he had bought the pistol from someone in Moses Lake on Friday, according to court records. He claimed he didn’t know the gun was stolen.
Othello police say Tapia-Perez brought the gun with him when he went to pick up his son, Jeremiah, and his other children on Saturday.
Jeremiah, who also goes by Miah, was standing outside the passenger door of Tapia-Perez’s vehicle when the gun discharged. Tapia-Perez reportedly told police he was holding the gun and had touched a lever on the side. The magazine was not in the gun but a bullet was in the chamber.
Jeremiah was shot in the head. Family took him to Othello Community Hospital and he was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help cover funeral and medical expenses for Jeremiah.
“His loss was so sudden but his short time with us was filled with so much love and hope,” the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote. “Miah was a little fighter from day one, he never let his medical conditions hold him back. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure to meet him.”
More than $3,300 of the $15,000 goal has been raised since the GoFundMe was created.