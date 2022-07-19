We’re finally seeing some reprieve at the pump after a string of fuel price declines for the first time in months.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.52. In Washington state, the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen from $5.55 to $5.22 for a gallon of gas over the course of a month.
The greater Wenatchee area’s average price per gallon now sits at $5.04, down from $5.44 a month prior. The cheapest fuel in north central Washington can be found further east with an average fuel price per gallon of $4.72 in the Quincy/George area and $4.92 in the Moses Lake region.
On Monday, AAA reports that the steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline and a much lower global price for oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million b/d last week, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million bbl. The decrease in demand and declining oil prices have helped push pump prices down. As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump.
Today’s national average of $4.52 is 46 cents less than a month ago and $1.36 more than a year ago.