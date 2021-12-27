ELLENSBURG - Tesla and other electric-vehicle makers will soon play an integral role in helping Washington’s policing agencies ‘protect and serve.’
Among the first is Tesla and its soon-to-be presence on Central Washington University’s campus in Ellensburg.
Last week, Central Washington University announced that a Tesla car will be the university police department’s newest patrol vehicle this winter. Prior to Jan. 1, CWU says the Tesla will replace a recently retired Ford Explorer. Governor Jay Inslee signed an executive order in November, stating that the state’s pool of roughly 5,000 vehicles will begin the transition to become fully electric by 2040.
CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch says the new Tesla will help his agency save on fuel, maintenance and emissions.
“We’re the first higher education institution police department in the state to invest in this technology, and that shows that we are leading the way with regard to sustainability,” Berthon-Koch stated.
The department expects the return on investment to far exceed the additional up-front costs required to purchase the high-end electric vehicle. Berthon-Koch said CWU will save thousands of dollars on fuel over the car’s lifespan, not to mention thousands more on maintenance costs since electric vehicles don’t require as much upkeep as gasoline-powered cars.
“It cost a little more up front, but over time, we will save about $18,000,” he said. “When you consider the environmental benefits, we know this car is going to be a great investment for CWU.”
The University now has nine electric vehicles and 12 hybrid vehicles.