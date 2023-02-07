REPUBLIC - An estimated $3 billion in gold near Republic has reportedly been found by a Canadian mining company. It's a find that could bring a northeastern Washington town back from the brink after years of steady population declines due to its diminishing mines.
In fact, Republic's last mine and Washington state's only gold mine, at the time, closed in 2017, which sent some of its residents packing. Last month, Calibri reported finding what it estimates to be two million ounces of gold in what it calls its Golden Eagle Project about three miles northwest of Republic.
Darren Hall, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: “Today’s results from Golden Eagle reinforce the potential for this project to provide significant value to Calibre shareholders. The first phase of this drill program confirms a robust mineral system with consistent gold grades over broad widths. The Golden Eagle Project is a key asset within our United States operating platform which includes the Pan mine and the Gold Rock and Illipah projects in Nevada. I look forward to results from the second phase of drilling as well as the commencement of a comprehensive metallurgical program to fully assess this strategic assets’ potential. Golden Eagle is a meaningful contributor to the Company’s overall mineral resource estimate with 2.0 million ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource, adding positively to our organic growth strategy.”
Calibri also reports that the gold mined from Golden Eagle is high-grade gold and also contains silver-rich quartz veins.
The deposit has as strike length of approximately 750 metres (2,460 feet), variable width up to approximately 300 metres (984 feet) and depth of approximately 600 metres (1968 feet).
The town of Republic, formerly Eureka, was founded by miners in the late 19th century and was formally incorporated as Republic on May 8, 1900. The town's economy has always heavily relied on the mines that produced gold and other metals throughout history. The territory that surrounds Republic is considered to be the richest mining area in Washington state.
Despite Calibri's hopeful demeanor, Ferry County councilman Michael Heath told the Spokesman Review that he's "...a little skeptical," due to environmental and political hurdles that would stand in the way. Heath told the newspaper that if mining were to resume it would "...end up helping our economy tremendously."