CHELAN — Little growth was reported overnight on the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan as progress was made on containment.
The fire, which was reported Monday afternoon about five miles southwest of Chelan, is listed at about 800 acres, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
One home on Stayman Flats Road remained under Level 3 evacuation overnight while all other evacuations were lowered to Level 1. Chelan County Emergency Management plans to re-evaluate conditions Tuesday morning.
DNR officials say dozer lines are in place on both flanks of the fire and two hand crews are set to join ground resources on Tuesday. Air resources assigned to the fire include four air bosses, two heavy tankers and two helicopters.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been no reports of any structures damaged.