EPHRATA - A group of good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after saving a stranded deer that fell through the ice in an irrigation canal between Quincy and Ephrata on Wednesday.
Just before 10 a.m., a social media post showing the stranded deer in a canal on Martin Rd. began to circulate on social media.
Brittney Dilles and her boyfriend John Salyards of Ephrata were traveling along Martin Rd. when they stopped to help two bystanders who were at the scene, and had begun to attempt their rescue of the animal.
Dilles says one of the men had traversed down the bank of the canal and created a rope sling to put around the deer. Once the animal was secure, a man holding the rope at the top with assistance from Salyards, pulled the creature up the bank. Moments later, the deer was freed of its sling and it ran off.
Dilles says the deer, which was about a year old, appeared stressed, but was otherwise ok.
Dilles says she didn’t get the names of the men who rescued the deer. Dilles says the animal was rescued at 10:45 a.m., about 51 mintues after the initial post about it was published on social media.
Local residents say deer get stuck in the canal from time to time.