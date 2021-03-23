MOSES LAKE - A few of the state’s top officials attended the demonstration of the world’s largest firefighting airplane in Moses Lake on Tuesday.
Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown accompanied AeroTEC CEO Lee Human and Global Supertanker Services President Dan Reese in watching the jumbo jet take flight at the Grant County International Airport.
The aircraft roared past the small group of spectators dropping over 19,000 gallons of water in the distance. Franz says the stunt signified a need for a better air attack on fires in Washington state.
“This aircraft is a strategic wildland firefighting asset for the nation, and its home base in Moses Lake will allow it to fight fires in Washington and the entire West Coast,” Franz said. “We need to invest more in our wildfire ground resources and our wildfire aviation resources.”
The Boeing 747 has already been used to fight fires in California and Oregon, but not Washington. However, Franz says she hopes to add the airship to the Department of Natural Resource’s arsenal.
A bill to fund the plane is way through the Senate. House Bill 1168 would allot millions of dollars towards the maintenance and operations of the aircraft every two years.
Franz believes Grant County International Airport can be a federal aviation hub.
The Global Supertanker is scheduled to receive some upgrades from AeroTEC over the next several weeks.