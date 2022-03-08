SEATTLE - Tuesday marked a franchise-altering day for the Seahawks. Only hours after the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos was announced, another former gridiron great for the Seahawks is poised for departure.
Drafted by Seattle in 2012, the eight-time Pro Bowler was notified that he was going to be given his ‘walking papers’ a short time after Russell Wilson waived his no-trade clause.
Wilson and Wagner are the last two players from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2014.
NFL.com reports that Wagner’s release saves the Seahawks $16.6 million in salary cap space.