Data from Washington’s Department of Health shows that Grant County has hit a disenchanting milestone that will likely pack a mean punch to the certain aspects of the area’s economy.
Last week, state health leaders released data indicating which counties surpassed a threshold that would prompt a state-ordered push-back to phase 2; and which counties are at risk, including which counties are under that marker.
On May 4, Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce which counties will move phases.
For larger counties with populations over 50,000 to stay in phase 3, they need to have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks and fewer than five hospitalizations per 100,000 residents over the past week.
Grant County has nearly 253 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days and 7 hospitalizations per 100,000 over the last two weeks. Grant County is the only county in the iFIBER ONE News coverage area failing the criteria needed to remain in Phase 2.
Other counties in the area that are at risk of reverting to phase 2 include Chelan, Douglas, and Kittitas counties.
Adams and Okanogan counties are under the threshold.
The information released was based on data gathered on April 29. For a full list on where things stand with all counties in Washington state, click here.