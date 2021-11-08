HOUSTON - Live Nation, the owner of the nationally renowned Gorge Amphitheater outside of Quincy, faces at least two civil lawsuits after eight people died at a concert they organized and promoted in Houston Texas on Friday. The event was the 2021 Astroworld Festival featuring rapper Travis Scott at NRG Park.
Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as families mourned the dead and concertgoers recounted the horror and confusion of being trapped in the crowd. One of the victims was 21-year-old Antonio 'Axel' Acosta of Yakima County. Acosta lived in Tieton and was studying at Western Washington University.
Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they couldn't breathe.
Billy Nasser, 24, who had traveled from Indianapolis to attend the concert, said about 15 minutes into Scott’s set, things got “really crazy” and people began crushing one another. He said he “was picking people up and trying to drag them out.”
Nasser said he found a concertgoer on the ground.
“I picked him up. People were stepping on him. People were like stomping, and I picked his head up and I looked at his eyes, and his eyes were just white, rolled back to the back of his head,” he said.
Over the weekend, a makeshift memorial of flowers, votive candles, condolence notes and T-shirts took shape outside at NRG Park.
Michael Suarez, 26, visited the growing memorial after the concert.
”It’s very devastating. No one wants to see or hear people dying at a festival," Suarez said. "We were here to have a good time — a great time — and it’s devastating to hear someone lost their lives.”
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.
Houston officials did not immediately release the victims' names or the cause of death, but family and friends began to name their loved ones and tell their stories Sunday.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert.
City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary, Live Nation Worldwide, have been connected to about 200 deaths and at least 750 injuries since 2006; facts that were obtained by the publication after searching past court records, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports and media coverage. Live Nation has reportedly been cited by OSHA about a dozen times.
In 2020, USA Today reports that tour manager and sound engineer Jared Jackson sued Live Nation for negligence, alleging he was hurt in an onstage fall after he warned of “unsafe” conditions at the 2017 Paradiso Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre, where he was hired to work or some of the artists.
In 2013, the Quincy Valley Medical Center was ‘overrun’ with Paradiso Festival concert goers who had overdosed on drugs and alcohol, many of them defaulting on their medical bills. In total there were 123 people who were admitted the weekend of the concert, 88 of them came directly from the Gorge Amphitheater.