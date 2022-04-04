A panel of oil industry executives will be subjected to a litany of questions during an investigative hearing by congress in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Kim Schrier, the congressional representative of Chelan and Kittitas counties, will be one of several federal legislators doing the questioning. The hearing is being conducted by the Oversight and Investigations congressional subcommittee. The executives of six of the largest oil and gas companies will be testifying in front of the subcommittee, including Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, and Chevron. The hearing is entitled: “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump.”
According to a hearing memo, the Wall Street Journal confirmed that 27 oil exploration and production companies found that petroleum businesses only intend to increase production by an average of 2.4 percent over 2021 levels. A survey by the Federal Reserve concluded that 139 oil and gas firms, 50 percent of all large firms responded that they intend to expand production by no more than 5 percent. Companies have expressed their production decisions as a form of “capital restraint” or “capital discipline,” which allows them to prioritize cash flow, debt reduction, and shareholder returns, according to published Devon Energy earnings transcripts.
The Federal Reserve says some oil companies cite investor pressure as the primary reason for limiting production.
To ease the cost of fuel at the pump, Schrier has proposed a pause of the federal gas tax.
The subcommittee hearing will happen on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT. The meeting will be streamed live for public viewing here.