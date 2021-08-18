OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday the state is expanding the statewide indoor mask mandate to include those who are vaccinated.
The mandate has been in place for non-vaccinated individuals. The expanded mask mandate for vaccinated people goes into effect Aug. 23.
“This is the right thing to do to safe lives in Washington,” Inslee said.
The statewide mask mandate builds on the recommendation Inslee made last month to follow federal guidance and “recommend” everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19. All of the state’s 39 counties are in the “high” threshold, according to the CDC.
State health officers from all 39 Washington counties recently recommending the wearing of masks indoors.
Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the state continues to see a significant rise in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
As of last week, nearly 71.5% of people age 12 and older have initiated vaccination and about 63% are fully vaccinated in Washington. About 50 percent of residents age 12 and older in Adams and Grant are fully vaccinated. Chelan County is at about 62 percent while Douglas County sits at 56 percent.