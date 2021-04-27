Olympia — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.
Inslee signed the measure Monday afternoon in Olympia and the ban takes effect Jan. 1.
“This bill will end the disrespectful use of Native American imagery in our schools,” Inslee said.
Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.
The ban could affect school names in the Moses Lake and Wahluke school districts. There are provisions in the bill that would impact Moses Lake and other schools located within or with enrollment boundaries that include a portion of indigenous land. The schools could be exempt from the ban with approval from federally recognized tribes. Officials from the Moses Lake School District have met with Colville Tribes officials to discuss the use of names and imagery. Superintendent Josh Meek said the Moses Lake School District was the first district to reach out to the tribe.
“Our community proudly embraces the deep and rich history and heritage of this hand, however, we are committed to appropriately and respectfully approaching this issue welcomed the opportunity to discuss more than school imagery,” Meek stated.
The Washington state Office of Superintendent of Public Schools estimates there are more than 30 schools in the state that currently use Native American names, symbols or images. A fiscal note attached to the bill notes that costs to school districts would vary based on the number of items that would need to be replaced, including sports and club uniforms, flags, banners and other materials. The proposed law creates a grant program to help support schools that incur costs related to the proposed change.