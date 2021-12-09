In a news story composed by the Pacific Northwest Ag Network, Jay Inslee’s administration “isn’t happy” about an opinion article written by Washington Farm Labor Association Executive Director Dan Fazio. Fazio reportedly wrote the Op-Ed and it ran in the Seattle Times stating that roughly 95% of migrant farmworkers were immunized this year and no one died from coronavirus.
Apparently, the governor’s office took issue with Fazio’s article, which admonished Medical Teams International for releasing health info.
“So, we got the negative letter from the Governor’s office and we said, what’s going on? We have a contract with Medical Teams International where they are not permitted to provide data,” Fazio told the Pacific Northwest Ag Network. “They have to give the data to us at the Department of Health and then we can decide what to do with it. And I said, you know, that’s the one thing about this whole situation that is very concerning to me, that the government gets the data and decides whether or not they want to release it.”
Fazio claims he and his organization were simply touting their successes.
“And then, we get to the thing where they apparently don’t like the fact that the H-2A program is beneficial to workers. And, it’s a well-regulated program where we can help the workers, and so, because they don’t like that, they’re not going to let that data out.”
Fazio concluded his Op-Ed with the following final sentence:
“The bottom line is that no one needs to die from this pandemic, and thanks to the collaborative work of farmers, farmworkers, community clinics, local health jurisdictions and state regulators, we are making that a reality for some of our most essential workers.”
Fazio's opinion article can be read in its entirety here