HERMISTON, Ore. — The suspect in the murder and disappearance of Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos will be back in court earlier than previously scheduled after a governor’s warrant for extradition was issued.
A new hearing has been set for Wednesday for Juan Gastelum in Umatilla County, Oregon District Court. Gastelum was initially not due back in court until June 1 after a judge allowed a 45-day extension for the governor’s warrant to be issued.
Gastelum previously declined to waive is right to an extradition hearing, making a governor’s warrant required to bring him back to Grant County to face charges of second-degree murder and second-degree rape.
Gastelum’s attorney has indicated he will also request an identification hearing, which could further delay is extradition to Grant County.
Gastelum was taken into custody in mid-March at his home in Hermiston, Ore. after Cedillos was reported missing on March 4. Police say Gastelum had given Cedillos a ride to her apartment the night before after she had been out celebrating her birthday. Gastelum was reportedly at her apartment for more than five hours and police say evidence, including pictures on his phone, show Cedillos was killed inside her apartment and Gastelum later moved her body.
Moses Lake police located Cedillos’ body on May 12 after new data from Gastelum’s phone led investigators to a remote area in Walla Walla County. Her body was found in a sleeping bag, covered in tree limbs and leaves.