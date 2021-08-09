ROYAL CITY - The Royal Slope will likely ‘come alive’ on September 11 when Grammy-award-winning country music artist Rory Feek comes to town.
Feek is set to perform at the Haven Event Center at 2587 Rd. 10 SW in Royal City. The Haven Event Center is a large barn that overlooks 10,000 acres of orchards, vineyards, and crops.
Rory has written singles for some country music’s biggest names. Songs he wrote for other artists include Clay Walker's Top Five hit "The Chain of Love", Blake Shelton's Number One hit "Some Beach", Easton Corbin's "A Little More Country Than That", Blaine Larsen's 2005 hit, "How Do You Get That Lonely", and Jimmy Wayne's 2008 single "I Will".
Rory and his wife Joey of the former duo, Joey + Rory, won a Grammy in 2017 for the Best Roots Gospel Album and an American Country Music Awards win in 2010 for the Top New Vocal Duo of the Year. Sadly, shortly before their Grammy win, Rory lost Joey to cancer.
During his Royal Slope performance, Rory will share his life lessons through story and song. Rory released his first solo album, Gentle Man, in June 2021.
Tickets for the show are $45. For more about the concert and to buy tickets, go to roryinroyal.com.