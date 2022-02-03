EPHRATA - Ride Vicious Cycle is kicking off its 2022 schedule with the Gran Fondo Ephrata bike race on March 20.
The Pacific Northwest “spring classic” race offers an 88-mile or 45-mile course along backroads, with a number of climbs and unpredictable spring weather.
“In the spirit of the gritty spring classics where cycling legends are made Gran Fondo Ephrata is the ultimate test of will. Designed to give riders a glimpse of some rugged, and remote parts of central Washington. Unpredictable March weather, variable gravel roads, and lots of climbing will ensure you earn the patch,” organizers stated.
The 88-mile course start time is set for 9 a.m. The 45-mile course riders start at 10:30. The race starts and ends at Ephrata High School.
Registration is $75 for the 88-mile course and $65 for the 45-mile course. Participants can register at https://www.bikereg.com/gran-fondo-ephrata.
For more information on the 2022 Ride Vicious Cycle schedule and races, visit rideviciouscycle.com.