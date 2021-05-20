GRAND COULEE - The Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center will soon reopen, which means the return of the laser light show.
The visitor center and “One River, Many Voices” laser light show reopen on May 29. The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the light show at 10 p.m. through July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and in September, the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. Anyone fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask. The visitor center will have a maximum capacity of 30 visitors inside the center. For the light show, bench seating will be marked for social distancing.
Grand Coulee Dam tours will not be conducted this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, call 509-633-9265.