GRAND COULEE - Law enforcement has identified the student who allegedly caused alarm after issuing a threat to Lake Roosevelt Schools on Wednesday.
According to the Grand Coulee Star, Grand Coulee Dam School District Superintendent Paul Turn addressed the incident just after 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.
District administrators were made aware of the threat of violence by the student towards the schools on the evening of Dec. 8.
The student in question has been barred from school until the investigation is complete.
It was determined that the threat was not credible.