ELECTRIC CITY - A Grand Coulee woman died in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on state Route 155 south of Electric City.
Tavian R. Beasley, 27, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer south on SR 155 when she drove off the highway to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV continued on the southbound shoulder before Beasley overcorrected back onto the highway and onto the northbound shoulder. State troopers say Beasley then overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to roll.
Beasley was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels. She was taken to Coulee Medical Center where she died. State troopers reported Beasley was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol says an unknown distraction appeared to cause the wreck.