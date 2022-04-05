The Beverly Bridge in the Wanapum Recreation Area on the border of Grant and Kittitas counties will likely draw larger-than-normal crowds on Friday, April 8. That’s because the historic bridge recently got a makeover and Washington State Parks wants to showcase the span’s new look.
A dedication ceremony is set for Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. The program is expected to last about 40 minutes and will end with a ceremonial walk eastward across the bridge. Trail groups and local communities will host information tables. Refreshments will be provided.
“We are excited to celebrate this landmark trail connection and to gather together before we venture across this magnificent addition to our cross-state trail on its opening day,” said Parks region manager Scott Griffith. “The Beverly Bridge will be connecting cultures and communities and we are honored to add this to our vast and diverse State Park System.”
Additional event details are available on the Washington State Parks website. The Washington State Parks Foundation will serve as a co-host for the event.
The Beverly Railroad Bridge received $5.575 million in capital funding appropriations as part of the 2019-21 capital budget. The bridge crosses the Columbia River and is 85 feet high with a total of 15 trusses. The railroad abandoned the line in 1980 and ownership was transferred to the state of Washington. In 1982, the bridge was listed in the National Register of Historic Places due to its historical significance related to westward expansion. A fire destroyed the bridge deck in 2014, making the bridge unsafe for passage.