The Chelan-Douglas Health District, Grant County Health District, Kittitas County Public Health, and Okanogan County Public Health have issued a joint health advisory due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the region.
Health officials from all four areas are asking people to wear masks indoors at public places and practice physical distancing.
“Our region is seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission including the Delta variant. Delta is the name for the B.1.617.2. variant, a SARS-CoV-2 mutation, and it is dramatically more infectious than prior strains. Current data estimates the Delta variant could be more than twice as transmissible as the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Delta has been so successful in transmission because those infected with it produce far more virus than those infected with the original version of SARS-CoV-2, making it very easy to spread,” officials wrote in a joint statement.
Public health officers are urging the public to get vaccinated. The request from public health officials is to wear masks indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not.